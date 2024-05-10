NBA Mock Draft: Simulating the Lottery Two Days Out
We’re under 48 hours til the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, where 14 NBA teams will learn where their draft selections will land in June.
Draft experts are in unison that this year doesn’t pack the same punch up top as usual — especially just one year removed from phenom Victor Wembanyama — but organizations will still be hopeful to land the best possible picks.
Here’s how our most recent Tankathon spin ended up, and how we mocked the draft:
1. Portland Trail Blazers: Alex Sarr, Perth
2. Washington Wizards: Nikola Topic, Red Star
3. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis, Ignite
4. Memphis Grizzlies: Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
5. Charlotte Hornets: Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg
6. San Antonio Spurs: Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
7. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Dalton Kencht, Tennessee
8. Utah Jazz: Ron Holland, Ignite
9. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Donovan Clingan, UConn
10. Atlanta Hawks: Cody Williams, Colorado
11. Chicago Bulls: Yves Missi, Baylor
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Tidjane Salauan, Chloet
13. Sacramento Kings: Jared McCain, Duke
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Kel’el Ware, Indiana
Analysis:
This year’s draft is going to be extremely fluid, with a few of the top picks going quickly before teams start splurging on potential role players.
Portland had the best luck on the night, nabbing Alex Sarr, a floor-raising 7-footer with great potential to pair alongside Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.
The Wizards got their point guard of the future with the very next selection, followed by Detroit swinging big on Matas Buzelis. Memphis grabbed three-and-D guard Reed Sheppard of Kentucky, and his backcourt mate Rob Dillingham landed alongside Wembanyama just a few picks later.
Other notable selections include Houston nabbing two-time champ Donovan Clingan to pair with Alperen Sengun, the Hawks getting an upside swing with Cody Williams and the Kings taking Jared McCain.
