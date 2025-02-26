NBA Mock Draft: Toronto Raptors Land Point Guard
Boasting the fifth-worst record in the NBA, the Toronto Raptors are using the 2024-25 season to catapult themselves to one of the top talents at the 2025 NBA Draft.
Despite landing star forward Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline, the Raptors are still amid an essential rebuild, hoping to nab a blue chip prospect this year to infuse its current core with talent.
In a recent NBA mock draft I posted to YouTube, the Raptors were the big winners, jumping up three spots to land five-star guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick. You can watch the full video below, or read on for more analysis:
Standing at 6-foot-6, Harper is likely the outright No. 2 prospect in the class, only behind Duke forward Cooper Flagg. In any other year, the Rutgers guard would be looked at as a worthy No. 1 pick. Across 25 games so far, he’s scored 19.4 points, dished 4.2 assists and nabbed 4.6 rebounds. He’s shot a highly-efficient 49% overall and hit on 34% of his 3-pointers.
A jumbo guard, he’s drawn comparisons to former Pistons’ No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, able to function on the ball at all three levels and play-make for others at a great rate. His size gives him plenty of leeway, and he should make for a formidable lead guard in the big leagues.
In Toronto, Harper would immediately slot in at the one, playing alongside Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes as the team’s core. It would likely expedite their current path, as Harper would provide a scorer and table-setter alongside some already solid pieces.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Harper: “Harper is methodical and plays at his own pace. He has a strong ability to create for himself, leveraging his size to create advantages on offense. He’s a very crafty player with the ball in his hands and has a wide variety of advanced moves he can go to when he needs to get to his spot.”
In this mock, the Raptors needed luck to jump to No. 2, as they likely will on lottery night, too, if they continue on their current trend.
