NBA Mock Trade: Spurs Nab Kevin Durant from Suns
On Sunday, Kevin Durant’s future destination odds shifted, with the San Antonio Spurs taking a slight lead over the Houston Rockets.
With those two teams leading the pack, it’s clear that the Suns could be positioning to rebuild for the future opposed to running back its aged core.
The Spurs topping the list is especially interesting. And they could be one of a few teams positioned to actually made a trade for the soon-to-be 37-year-old’s talents.
Here’s what a potential deal between the Spurs and Suns could look like:
San Antonio Spurs get: Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns get: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, No. 14 Pick, No. 38 Pick, 2027 Hawks FRP (unprotected)
In this theoretical deal, the Spurs add the all-time sharpshooter in shipping off two decent players in Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, as well as the No. 14 and 38 picks in the upcoming draft, as well as a future Hawks first.
While the No. 2 overall pick or Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle are likely the Suns’ top targets, it’s highly unlikely the San Antonio relinquishes its grip on either. Instead, the above package would likely have to work for Phoenix, give or take a few first round selections.
The Spurs would add Durant to a core of soon-to-be MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama, All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, Castle and the likely No. 2 pick in Dylan Harper. Essentially instantly making themselves contenders in the Western Conference.
While the Suns don’t make it out of the deal with a premier, headlining asset, they grab a late-lottery pick at this year’s draft — which could yield a talented prospect — as well as flippable players and future assets to replenish its dwindled stockpile.
As the NBA Draft nears, expect more rumors to swirl around San Antonio, Phoenix, Houston and plenty more.
