NBA Mock Trade: Spurs Swap with Wizards to Grab No. 2 Pick
The Spurs are one of the most interesting teams in the draft this year, having drafted Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall last year and boasting two top-eight picks in 2024.
While they have the chance to grab two unique selections at No. 4 and No. 8, they also likely have the flexibility to move where they want within the draft to grab a player they covet.
We’ve outlined the potential framework for San Antonio to jump to No. 1, now let’s look at a potential trade with Washington at No. 2:
San Antonio Spurs get: No. 2, Tristan Vukcevic
Washington Wizards get: No. 4, No. 8
Similarly to the trade with Atlanta, the Spurs use both their top-eight selections to move up a few spots and grab an asset that would be off the board should they pick at No. 4, in this case likely frenchmen Zaccharie Risacher or Alex Sarr.
It’s a high price to pay giving up both picks, even if the Spurs get their guy, so in this scenario they also walk away with Tristan Vukcevic, a 7-foot center who capped his rookie season off with 15.2 points in five games. He shot just 28% overall from three, but still projects to be able to stretch the floor, a must alongside Wembanyama.
It’s likely a no-brainer deal for Washington, even including the loss of Vukcevic. The team needs talent at near-every position, and could use multiple chances within the lottery. They may even have their eyes on prospects at No. 2 who would be around at No. 4, and are then playing with house money at eight.
Players like Stephon Castle, Reed Sheppard, Matas Buzelis, Nikola Topic, Tidjane Salaun, Ron Holland, Cody Williams and more would all likely be in play for the Wizards with two picks.
