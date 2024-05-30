NBA Mock Trade: Spurs, Wizards Flip Top Picks at 2024 Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is quickly approaching, and teams are gearing up to select the prospects that will usher them forward.
A few of those are the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, who own three of the top-eight picks.
While there’s been rumblings of potential trades going down — with the Rockets, Grizzlies and Jazz all open to trading their top-10 selections — nothing concrete has come out.
Here’s the mock deal that could benefit both San Antonio and Washington:
San Antonio Spurs get: No. 2, No. 26, Landry Shamet
Washington Wizards get: No. 4, No. 8
French wing Zaccharie Risacher has long been one of the cycle’s top prospects. But his recent scoring outbursts in the LNB Pro A playoffs has his stock looking like it won’t fall below the top-two. And there's certainly no guarantee he gets by Houston — or anyone else looking to trade up — at No. 3.
With French phenom Victor Wembanyama signed on for the long haul, a French 6-foot-9 wing who provides immense length, shooting and defense at the point-of-attack is likely San Antonio’s top option. But there’s no guarantee he’ll be there fourth overall.
The Wizards on the other hand need all the talent available. With just one prospect who is likely a mainstay on the roster in Bilal Coulibaly, they’ll be looking more at upside swings than safe bets like Risacher. And a second top-eight pick would maximize that.
They could swing on players like Nikola Topic, Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle and Reed Sheppard at No. 4, while getting another roll of the dice in Ron Holland, Cody Williams and more at No. 8.
The Spurs could very easily hang onto to two top-eight picks and maximize their own chances, but if they want Risacher, they may have to pay out some.
