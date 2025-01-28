NBA Names 10 Rookies to Rising Stars Team
On Tuesday, the NBA officially named players to its various 2025 Castrol Rising Stars teams.
The rookie team, comprised of 10 draftees from 2024, included Bub Carrington, Stephon Castle, Tristan da Silva, Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht, Jared McCain, Yves Missi, Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr and Jaylen Wells. Other players in the pool to be selected for Rising Stars teams are NBA sophomores, as well as a host of talented G League standouts.
The Rising Stars showcase will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, which will begin at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The winner of the Rising Stars tournament will then earn a spot to play in the NBA All-Star Game.
Several of the top newbies in the league, including Rookie of the Year front-runners in Stephon Castle, Alex Sarr, Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, were selected. Sixers' rookie McCain, who was the ROY leader prior to injury, was also selected, despite undergoing knee surgery in Decemeber.
Wells, the Grizzlies rookie who's started and thrived in plenty of games so far this year, was the only second-rounder selected.
