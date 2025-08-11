NBA Rookie Preview: Two Statistical Goals for Dylan Harper
The NBA offseason moves fast. Just two months ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder were battling with the Indiana Pacers for the NBA Championship. Since then, not only was a champion crowned, but the NBA Draft happened, as well the entirety of NBA Summer League.
Now, the 2025-26 NBA preseason is less than two months away, leaving fans in the final stretch of the offseason.
For most NBA players, the new season means another chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, or to reach the next level as an individual. For the current rookie class, the impending October games mean something entirely different. The 2025 Draft Class will make their league debuts in the coming months, truly fulfilling their dreams of becoming NBA players.
While it’s important for them to savor the moment, it’s imperative that each rookie approaches his early opportunity in stride, ready to do what’s needed to contribute. NBA teams are quick to pull the leash on underperforming young players, regardless of their talent level.
The San Antonio Spurs’ second overall pick, Dylan Harper, certainly brings a great deal of talent. He’s a 6-foot-5 point guard with a slick handle and soft touch, making his offensive creation an intriguing prospect. As the 19-year-old Rutgers product joins a franchise ready to compete with Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, he’ll quickly have to find ways to add value on both ends.
Harper’s well-rounded skillset allows him to bring impact to the Spurs in many different ways, but if he can meet this pair of statistical benchmarks, he’ll likely embark on a highly successful rookie campaign.
Goal #1: Shoot 37% From Deep
Harper joins a Spurs offense that already has its core in place. Its actions will primarily aim to put the ball in the hands of their star guard-big duo of Fox and Wembanyama. Expect lots of two-man action between the 6-foot-3 and 7-foot-4 teammates, with contributions from wing Devin Vassell sprinkled in as well.
The second overall pick will likely have to thrive in a more scaled-down offensive role to begin his career, raising the importance of his three-point proficiency. Should he be able to shoot above the 36.7% league average mark across his expected solid volume of diverse tries, Harper will be able to serve as a reliable release valve for his teammates and apply another pressure point for opposing defenses.
If he isn’t able to nail threes at an efficient rate, more like his 33.3% shooting at Rutgers, it may be tough for Harper to progress his responsibilities in San Antonio’s offense.
Goal #2: Average Four Free Throw Attempts
Harper’s second goal may not seem very significant, but it’ll be a key indicator of the impact he’ll be able to bring as an on-ball creator. As the team’s secondary perimeter handler, the New Jersey native will have opportunities to make plays with the ball in his hands when Fox is off the court. However, to extend these on-ball duties, he’ll have to be intentional and efficient in his attacks.
For Harper, he enters the league as a proficient downhill scorer more than anything else. Not only can he finish drives with an array of layups, dunks and floaters, but he also has a knack for earning trips to the free throw line. As a freshman, he shot nearly six per game at a 75% mark en route to 19.4 points per game.
If Harper is able to get to his bread-and-butter and convert free throws, he’ll likely be an efficient offensive creator capable of handling more responsibility and truly clawing away at his star potential.
Should Harper struggle to gain easy scoring opportunities from the charity stripe, it may delay his ability to chase star potential.