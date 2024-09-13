Rookie of the Year Odds Reveal Wide Open Award
The 2024 NBA Draft lacked consensus throughout its cycle. The only thing most pundits could agree on was the lack of star power and franchise-altering prospects that this class had to offer. Unlike in past seasons which was littered with stars and the common sentiment that the draft truly started three or more picks past the No. 1 slot as the top of the list was already figured out.
A year ago, Victor Wembanyama simply had to roll out of bed to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. As he dominated his rookie campaign the race became uneventful despite the high-level season Oklahoma City rookie Chet Holmgren put together.
That will not be the case this season as the NBA Rookie of the Year race should go wire-to-wire, with no clear-cut favorite even just a month before the 2024-25 campaign gets underway.
According to Bovada Sports Book, Memphis Grizzlies big man Zach Edey (+400) leads the way for the honor ahead of Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (+600), Washington Wizards big man Alex Sarr (+900), San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (+900) and Chicago Bulls swingman Matas Buzelis (+1000).
In a rare occurrence the No. 1 overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher, owns the seventh-best odds with little faith in the top pick to take home the honor.
