NBA Rookie Preview: Two Statistical Goals for Collin Murray-Boyles
The NBA season is now less than two months away. In October, the 2025-26 season will finally kick off, opening a whole new world of opportunity for each player and team in the association.
For most NBA players, the new season means another chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, or to reach the next level as an individual. For the current rookie class, the impending October games mean something entirely different. The 2025 Draft Class will make their league debuts in the coming months, truly fulfilling their dreams of becoming NBA players.
While it’s important for them to savor the moment, it’s imperative that each rookie approaches his early opportunity in stride, ready to do what’s needed to contribute. NBA teams are quick to pull the leash on underperforming young players, regardless of their talent level.
In the case of Colin Murray-Boyles, the Toronto Raptors' ninth overall pick, he undoubtedly brings valuable NBA strengths through his defense and passing ability. However, his scoring package is still very much a work in progress, and will need to be better than it was in his college days at South Caroline for the 6-foot-7 forward to fulfill his potential as an impactful two-way contributor.
Murray-Boyles has a chance to stick out as a valuable complementary piece as early as this year for the Raptors. In particular, if he can meet this pair of statistical benchmarks within his role, he’ll likely embark on a highly successful rookie campaign.
Goal #1: Attempt Four Threes Per 100 Possessions
As Murray-Boyles attempts to bring NBA value, his biggest challenge will be commanding the respect of opposing defenses. If they don't see him as a threat to make threes from the perimeter, they'll have their defenders help off of him to pressure ball handlers. This limitation has harmed the impact of many perimeter players in the NBA, as it almost ensures that they will be a negative contributor on the offensive end in a league that now can't afford to allocate significant playoff minutes to these types of players.
As a sophomore for the Gamecocks, Murrray-Boyles shot just 26.5% from three on a pair of attempts per 100 possessions. He was a complete non-threat from beyond the arc, which cannot remain the case at the next level. From this starting point, it will likely be a multi-year process to develop into a capable NBA shooter, but the first step is to become comfortable attempting them. If the 20-year-old forward can get to a point where he is attempting four per 100 possessions, he can the build off that base in later years.
Goal #2: Average a 20 AST%
While Murray-Boyles looks to imporve his shooting ability, he'll have to find other ways to bring any sort of value on the offensive end. This could come through his polished downhill scoring ability, but even more likely comes from his impressive connective passing ability.
Murray-Boyles brings high-level passing vision from the top of the key, and frequents an array of different delivery styles. This could pair well with the Raptors scorers like Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, while also redeeming some offensive value for the ninth overall pick, enabling a quicker path to NBA contribution.
Murray-Boyles posted a 21.1 AST% last year at South Carolina, which is in line with the rates of the NBA's best high-post faciliators like Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo. If he can average a 20 AST%, Murray-Boyles will likely be on his way to adding meaningful NBA value as a playmaker.