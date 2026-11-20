The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft missed the first few weeks of the season nursing an ankle injury but has re-found his rhythm in recent play.

The Wizards have gotten off to a pretty disappointing start, but AJ Dybantsa has been one of the few bright spots. He currently averaged 16 points per game and six rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

The Wizards won this game because of Dybantsa making big plays down the stretch in the final quarter. Dybansta in the final quarter of this game, scored a team high 9 points. Had a big downhill drive and dunk at one point where he spun off his defender and got to the line for 3/4 attempts that he made in the fourth. A career-high 23 points for the top pick, and this was his best game in his young career.

For the first time this season you saw Dybantsa spread his wings as the team's offensive engine. He went 9-of-17 from the field. Although he didn't get any threes to go down, you like seeing him find ways to relentlessly create paint touches, get to his spots, and play with great pace. Toward the end of the game, he told everyone to clear out to give him some space to isolate which led to him drawing a foul. These are the moments he should embrace as the face of the franchise.

Scouts were calling him the second coming of Tracy McGrady, and quick to tab hall of fame expectations. But to begin the season, Darius Acuff, Yaxel Lenedorg, Cam Boozer, and more have taken all of the hype while Dybantsa has kind of flown under the radar. Unlike those guys, he is playing with Anthony Davis and Trae Young. The Wizards are an organization with pressure to start winning games while needing to massage the egos of former All-Stars that carry a ton of maintenance and usage.

There has been more of an emphasis recently to put him on- ball more instead of having him spot up in the corner. He's still going to operate a ton as a corner boy because they have a ton of mouths to feed with Trae Young, Kyshawn George, and Anthony Davis. At some point though, you'd like Brian Keefe and his staff to prioritize his development even if its at the expense of short term outcomes.