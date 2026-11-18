The Washington Wizards are in a freefall right now, losing eight games in a row to fall to 4-11 this season heading into Wednesday's road date against the Toronto Raptors.

Yikes.

No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa has walked into a tough situation with Trae Young struggling with his shot and the Wizards looking like a team between two eras as Anthony Davis has been their best player – in a contract year – in the 2026-27 season.

Now, Washington is set as a 6.5-point underdog on Wednesday against a Raptors team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back. Toronto is coming off a loss against the New York Knicks on Tuesday where it once again didn’t have star forward Kawhi Leonard.

The Raptors are off to a slower start than they’d like, but they still rank in the top half of the NBA in net rating. Can they pick up a win against this reeling Wizards team?

There are a ton of ways to bet on this matchup, including in the prop market. I have a prop, a game pick and more for this Eastern Conference battle on Wednesday.

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +6.5 (-110)

Raptors -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Wizards: +205

Raptors: -249

Total

226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Wizards vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, TSN, NBA League Pass

Wizards record: 4-11

Raptors record: 5-9

Wizards vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Reece Beekman – out

Justin Champagnie – out

Felix Okpara – questionable

Jamir Watkins – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Raptors Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Wizards vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Kyshawn George OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180)

Each day, I share my favorite props for the NBA action , and I’m targeting George to stay hot from beyond the arc:

Washington Wizards youngster Kyshawn George continues to shoot the lights out from beyond the arc, knocking down two or more 3-pointers in 10 of his 15 games.

George has a solid matchup on Wednesday, as the Wizards play the Toronto Raptors (23rd in opponent 3-point percentage). Toronto is playing the second night of a back-to-back, though it did hold George to a 1-for-4 night from beyond the arc earlier this season.

Still, the Wizards wing has made two or more 3s in nine of his last 10 games, shooting 50 percent from deep on 6.2 attempts per game during that stretch.

He’s undervalued with this line once again set at 1.5 on Wednesday.

Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

The Raptors are in a slump after back-to-back losses to New York, and I don’t love them as a favorite in this game – even against a bad Washington team.

So, I’m looking at the total for my best bet in this matchup.

The UNDER has not hit in half of the Raptors’ games, and their offense has fallen to No. 14 in the league while also ranking 23rd in effective field goal percentage.

The Wizards’ offense has been one of the worst in the NBA, ranking 23rd in points per game, 25th in offensive rating and 28th in effective field goal percentage. That’s led to the team hitting the UNDER in nine of 15 games in the 2026-27 campaign.

These teams combined for just 214 points in their first meeting, and Toronto had Kawhi Leonard (knee) in the lineup for that game. On the second night of a back-to-back, I don’t expect an offensive explosion from the Raptors, so I’ll go UNDER in this Eastern Conference battle.

Pick: UNDER 226.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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