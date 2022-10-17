NBA Rookies: Key Matchups in Week One

The NBA’s newest crop is set to kick off their careers with a bang.

There’s few rookies that will get action on opening night in the star-studded matchups between the Warriors-Lakers and Celtics-Sixers.

On Wednesday, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero makes his seismic debut against No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey and the Pistons at 6 p.m.

Sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin, who had a fiery preseason with the Pacers, takes on Johnny Davis and the Wizards at 6 p.m., and seventh overall pick Shaedon Sharpe and the Trail Blazers take on Summer League MVP Keegan Murray and the Kings at 9 p.m.

Other notable performances on Wednesday include Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, both of which had solid preseason slates, taking on the new-look Hawks at 6:30 p.m. Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng, lottery selections who stood out for Oklahoma City in preseason, take on the Timberwolves at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Mathurin takes on Banchero at 6 p.m. in what is sure to be a fireworks level display from each player.

Throughout the season, NBA.com will keep a running rookie ladder to track who has the top odds at winning the NBA's 2022-23 Rookie of the Year Award. Getting off to a hot start against one another could earn some bonus points for a select few.

