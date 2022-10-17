Skip to main content

NBA Rookies: Key Matchups in Week One

There's several star-studded rookie matchups in the first week of the NBA regular season.

The NBA’s newest crop is set to kick off their careers with a bang.

There’s few rookies that will get action on opening night in the star-studded matchups between the Warriors-Lakers and Celtics-Sixers.

On Wednesday, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero makes his seismic debut against No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey and the Pistons at 6 p.m.

Sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin, who had a fiery preseason with the Pacers, takes on Johnny Davis and the Wizards at 6 p.m., and seventh overall pick Shaedon Sharpe and the Trail Blazers take on Summer League MVP Keegan Murray and the Kings at 9 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Other notable performances on Wednesday include Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, both of which had solid preseason slates, taking on the new-look Hawks at 6:30 p.m. Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng, lottery selections who stood out for Oklahoma City in preseason, take on the Timberwolves at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Mathurin takes on Banchero at 6 p.m. in what is sure to be a fireworks level display from each player.

Throughout the season, NBA.com will keep a running rookie ladder to track who has the top odds at winning the NBA's 2022-23 Rookie of the Year Award. Getting off to a hot start against one another could earn some bonus points for a select few.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (30)

Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers
Rookie Tracker

NBA Preseason: Breaking Down Shaedon Sharpe's First NBA Action

By Bryce Simon
Dayton Flyers Basketball
Newsfeed

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Dayton's Mike Sharavjamts

By Draft Digest Staff
Tari Eason, Houston Rockets
Newsfeed

Rockets' Tari Eason Could Open Eyes During Rookie Season

By Morten Stig Jensen
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
Newsfeed

Built for the Future: Bennedict Mathurin Looks Like Perfect Pair for Tyrese Haliburton

By Nick Crain
The Fourteen Percent
Newsfeed

The Fourteen Percent: Chasing Wembanyama

By Draft Digest Staff
Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

Victor Wembanyama Continues Dominant Run With Overtime Win

By Derek Parker
Dayton Flyers
Newsfeed

How Can Dayton Flyers Prospect Mike Sharavjamts Make the NBA Leap?

By Ignacio Rissotto
Jaden Hardy
Newsfeed

Mavericks Rookie Jaden Hardy ‘On the Outside Looking in’ of Rotation

By Nick Crain