NBA Schedule Release: Key Rookie Matchups Guide

A guide to the key rookie matchups in the NBA 2022-23 season.

The 2022-23 NBA schedule has officially been released, and with it comes the details on when key 2022 rookies will be facing off against one another in their debut seasons.

Inter-class rivalries have long been around, and the 2022 class is liable to be no different. With an interchangeable top-three big men, fiery outside-looking-in prospects and those looking to prove they slid much too far, the upcoming season is bound to have fireworks.

Here’s some of the key rookie matchup for the 2022 season:

No. 1 Paolo Banchero vs. No. 2 Chet Holmgren

No. 1 Paolo Banchero vs. No. 3 Jabari Smith Jr.

No. 1 Paolo Banchero vs. No. 4 Keegan Murray

No. 1 Paolo Banchero vs. No. 5 Jaden Ivey

No. 2 Chet Holmgren vs. No. 3 Jabari Smith Jr.

No. 2 Chet Holmgren vs. No. 4 Keegan Murray

No. 3 Jabari Smith Jr. vs No. 4 Keegan Murray

No. 3 Jabari Smith Jr. vs. No. 5 Jaden Ivey

No. 5 Jaden Ivey vs. No. 6 Bennedict Mathurin

No. 5 Jaden Ivey vs. No. 7 Shaedon Sharpe

No. 6 Bennedict Mathurin vs No. 7 Shaedon Sharpe

The NBA is in great hands with the quality of young talent across the league, with a whole new class of rookies set to stage the stage this season.

All 30 teams will play in 82 games during the regular season while attempting to make the playoffs.

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
