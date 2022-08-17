NBA Schedule Release: Key Rookie Matchups Guide

The 2022-23 NBA schedule has officially been released, and with it comes the details on when key 2022 rookies will be facing off against one another in their debut seasons.

Inter-class rivalries have long been around, and the 2022 class is liable to be no different. With an interchangeable top-three big men, fiery outside-looking-in prospects and those looking to prove they slid much too far, the upcoming season is bound to have fireworks.

Here’s some of the key rookie matchup for the 2022 season:

No. 1 Paolo Banchero vs. No. 2 Chet Holmgren

No. 1 Paolo Banchero vs. No. 3 Jabari Smith Jr.

No. 1 Paolo Banchero vs. No. 4 Keegan Murray

No. 1 Paolo Banchero vs. No. 5 Jaden Ivey

No. 2 Chet Holmgren vs. No. 3 Jabari Smith Jr.

No. 2 Chet Holmgren vs. No. 4 Keegan Murray

No. 3 Jabari Smith Jr. vs No. 4 Keegan Murray

No. 3 Jabari Smith Jr. vs. No. 5 Jaden Ivey

No. 5 Jaden Ivey vs. No. 6 Bennedict Mathurin

No. 5 Jaden Ivey vs. No. 7 Shaedon Sharpe

No. 6 Bennedict Mathurin vs No. 7 Shaedon Sharpe

The NBA is in great hands with the quality of young talent across the league, with a whole new class of rookies set to stage the stage this season.

All 30 teams will play in 82 games during the regular season while attempting to make the playoffs.

