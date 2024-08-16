NBA Schedule Reveals Matchup Between Top Picks in 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA announced their schedule for the 2024-25 season, and there are plenty of storylines to follow. With the season drawing near one of the most interesting games to circle on the freshly released calendar with an NBA Draft twist happens early in the season.
On Oct. 28 the Washington Wizards will travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks at 7 PM ET.
This will be a battle between No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr.
Leading into the 2024 NBA Draft there was no consensus at the top, in fact, many believed Sarr would be the top choice. Though, the board quickly shuffled when the seven-footer reportedly refused to workout for the Hawks and preferred the Wizards as a destination.
The Hawks didn’t call him bluff, electing to go with Risacher at the top and Sarr headed to D.C.
After struggling in summer league this will be a good where Sarr can make a bounce-back and splash onto the scene.
Washington started out of the gate against the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers so their date with Atlanta will serve as a get-your-head-above-water tilt for Sarr and company.
Despite the perception in the 2024 NBA Draft being down, it’s always interesting to see the top two picks square off.
