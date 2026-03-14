Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, and Best NBA Picks for Saturday, March 14

The Denver Nuggets wrap up a quick two-game road trip when they face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on NBA Saturday Primetime.

A 42-25 fourth quarter gave the Nuggets a 136-131 win in San Antonio on Thursday, and they’ve now won two straight games. Meanwhile, the Lakers have won four in a row on this homestand, and seven of their last eight after Luka Doncic dropped 51 in a 142-130 victory over the Bulls.

The two teams are now separated by half a game in the Western Conference standings.

The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as slight road favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets -2.5 (-108)

Lakers +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Nuggets -135

Lakers +115

Total

242.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Nuggets vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Nuggets record: 41-26

Lakers record: 41-25

Nuggets vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

Aaron Gordon – Probable

DaRon Holmes II – Out

Curtis Jones – Out

Jamal Murray – Probable

KJ Simpson – Out

Peyton Watson – Out

Lakers Injury Report

Jaxson Hayes – Probable

Maxi Kleber – Out

Nuggets vs. Lakers Player to Watch

Luka Doncic, Point Guard, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic leads the league with 32.9 points per game and is third with 8.5 assists per contest. Even his 7.8 rebounds per game rank him 22nd in that category.

Doncic put up a triple-double against Minnesota (31 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists), and nearly got there on Thursday night against Chicago (51 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists). Keep an eye on him tonight at home.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Lakers beat the Nuggets 115-107 back in January, but Denver returned the favor with a 120-113 win last week. However, Los Angeles now has home-court advantage after those two games were played at Ball Arena.

This is also the third game in four nights for the Nuggets, all against tough opponents and with travel in between.

The Lakers should be a bit fresher tonight and have their starting lineup firing on all cylinders. I’ll back Los Angeles to get the home upset over the Nuggets.

Pick: Lakers moneyline (+115)

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.