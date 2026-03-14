Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, and Best NBA Picks for Saturday, March 14
In this story:
The Denver Nuggets wrap up a quick two-game road trip when they face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on NBA Saturday Primetime.
A 42-25 fourth quarter gave the Nuggets a 136-131 win in San Antonio on Thursday, and they’ve now won two straight games. Meanwhile, the Lakers have won four in a row on this homestand, and seven of their last eight after Luka Doncic dropped 51 in a 142-130 victory over the Bulls.
The two teams are now separated by half a game in the Western Conference standings.
The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as slight road favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Nuggets -2.5 (-108)
- Lakers +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nuggets -135
- Lakers +115
Total
- 242.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Nuggets vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 14
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Nuggets record: 41-26
- Lakers record: 41-25
Nuggets vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Nuggets Injury Report
- Aaron Gordon – Probable
- DaRon Holmes II – Out
- Curtis Jones – Out
- Jamal Murray – Probable
- KJ Simpson – Out
- Peyton Watson – Out
Lakers Injury Report
- Jaxson Hayes – Probable
- Maxi Kleber – Out
Nuggets vs. Lakers Player to Watch
Luka Doncic, Point Guard, Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic leads the league with 32.9 points per game and is third with 8.5 assists per contest. Even his 7.8 rebounds per game rank him 22nd in that category.
Doncic put up a triple-double against Minnesota (31 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists), and nearly got there on Thursday night against Chicago (51 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists). Keep an eye on him tonight at home.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers beat the Nuggets 115-107 back in January, but Denver returned the favor with a 120-113 win last week. However, Los Angeles now has home-court advantage after those two games were played at Ball Arena.
This is also the third game in four nights for the Nuggets, all against tough opponents and with travel in between.
The Lakers should be a bit fresher tonight and have their starting lineup firing on all cylinders. I’ll back Los Angeles to get the home upset over the Nuggets.
Pick: Lakers moneyline (+115)
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop