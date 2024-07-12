NBA Draft

NBA Summer League: 2024 Las Vegas Schedule and Participants

As NBA Summer League continues, all 30 teams will compete in Las Vegas for the next 11 days.

Draft Digest Staff

Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) controls the ball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Now that the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League have both come to an end, all 30 NBA teams will travel to Las Vegas for one of the most anticipated events of the year. NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 will feature some of the brightest young stars in the game, while also providing a first look at many of the incoming rookies set to enter the league in the upcoming season.

Over the course of 11 days, 76 games will be played in Las Vegas with games split between the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. This will be the 20th year of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas bringing all 30 teams together. All 76 contests will air on ESPN platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+ and ESPN3) or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App, making these exciting games accessible all over the world. 

Format

Similar to previous years, each team will play at least five games. Every team’s first four games are already scheduled and set to take place July 12-19. 

From there, the results of those first four contests will determine playoff seedings, as the top four teams will advance to participate in that bracket. The four playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage in each team’s first four games, with a tiebreaker in effect if needed. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on July 20 or July 21.

The semifinal games will also take place on July 21, with the two winning squads then set to meet in the championship game on July 22.

Schedule

Each day in Las Vegas is jam-packed with games split between the two gyms on the campus of UNLV, meaning there’s never a shortage of action. Numerous games take place throughout each day, from the afternoon into the night.

All Times EST

July 12

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic, 4:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 5:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers, 8:00 p.m.on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers, 10:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

July 13

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks, 5:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors, 11:00 p.m. on ESPN 2 and ESPN+

July 14

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers, 4:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN3

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards, 6:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks, 8:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors, 10:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

July 15

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat, 6:00 p.m. on ESPNU and ESPN+

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU and ESPN+

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m. on ESPNU and ESPN+

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

July 16

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns, 4:00 p.m. on ESPNU and ESPN+

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets. 4:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets, 6:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

July 17

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks, 3:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks, 3:30 p.m. ESPN+ and NBA TV

Toronto Jazz vs. Utah Jazz, 5:00 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic, 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN3

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 10:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and NBA TV

July 18

Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 and ESPN+

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:00 p.m. (TBD)

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings, 7:00 p.m. (TBD)

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets, 8:00 p.m. (TBD)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 9:00 p.m. (TBD)

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz, 10:00 p.m. (TBD)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston 

Rockets, 11:00 p.m. (TBD)

July 19

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns, 4:00 p.m. (TBD)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. (TBD)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, 6:00 p.m. (TBD)

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:00 p.m. (TBD)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (TBD)

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat, 9:00 p.m. (TBD)

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:30 p.m. (TBD)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 11:00 p.m. (TBD)

July 20

7 Games - TBD: Determined by Outcome of July 12-19 Games

July 21

8 Games - TBD: Determined by Outcome of July 12-19 Games

July 21

Championship Game - TBD; Determined by Outcome of July 20-21 Games

Notable Participants

Nearly every incoming rookie who was drafted last month will be playing in Las Vegas, but there are a handful of players who are projected to be the most anticipated by fans. While some of these players already made their debuts in California or Salt Lake City, Las Vegas is an entirely new scene.

  • Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)
  • Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)
  • Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)
  • Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)
  • Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)
  • Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets)
  • Ron Holland (Detroit Pistons)
  • Bronny James (Los Angeles Lakers)
  • Rob Dillingham (Minnesota Timberwolves)
  • Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls)
  • Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers)
  • Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers)

