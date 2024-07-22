NBA Summer League: Heat Rookie Tandem Combine for 39, Capture Bid to Championship
The Miami Heat are headed to the NBA Summer League Championship after what's been a huge showing in Las Vegas for its two new promising pieces added in the draft.
Kel'el Ware and Pelle Larsson have been a dynamic two-man punch across their five outings in Vegas, helping Miami to a flawless record in that span and a bid to the title game on Monday night versus the Memphis Grizzlies -- who also boast a 5-0 record. On Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, Ware and Larsson accounted for 39 of the team's 102 points, each hovering around 50% from the field with at least a three apiece.
Larsson's best performance of the summer easily came in this one, as things seemed to slow down for the former 6-foot-6 Arizona Wildcat – plotting four steals, six assists and two threes with just a single turnover to bolster his 21 points on the night.
Ware's consistency throughout this summer stretch pins him in the top 16 scorers who've played three or more games in Las Vegas, having 17.4 points while shooting 58.6% from the field. That's without mentioning his defensive impact where he's thrived, collecting 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while hauling in 8.0 rebounds across his five games.
Against the Warriors, Ware tallied 18 points on 8-for-15 shooting, five boards and a make from outside, fortifying his squad and helping edge out Golden State by three points in his 23 minutes on the day.
These teammates have an opportunity to claim the organization's first NBA Summer League title, and could also further set themselves up in a prime position to greatly contribute to Miami's in-season rotation into next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.