New Report: Kawhi Leonard Made ‘Several Requests’ Before Signing With Clippers
Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers have had a special relationship since he signed with the team in 2019. The question of just how special is currently under great scrutiny because of the initial reporting of Pablo Torre.
In the weeks since Torre revealed that Leonard had a no-show endorsement deal with a now-bankrupt company with financial ties to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer we've learned that Clippers minority owner and Ballmer friend Dennis Wong invested in the company around the same time a payment was late to Leonard and that Leonard made some incredible demands of the Raptors during his free agency.
Now, ESPN's Baxter Holmes is reporting that Leonard's camp—specifically "Uncle Dennis"—made very similar demands of the Clippers, the team he ultimate decided to sign with. Via ESPN:
Acquiring George was one of several requests made by Leonard and his camp, led by Leonard's uncle, Dennis Robertson, who outlined a series of asks for the Clippers in the days leading up to July 5.
Those requests included part ownership of the team, access to a private plane, a house and guaranteed off-court endorsement money, one source with direct knowledge of the talks said. They were the same requests that, according to The Athletic, Robertson made of the Lakers and the Raptors.
There were whispers about what Robertson was asking for back in 2019 and it was discussed at the board of governors meeting, but until now it doesn't appear that anyone reported exactly what Leonard's camp was looking for. Now we have reports about Uncle Dennis asking for the same things from three franchises before signing with one of them.
It's enough to make you wonder.