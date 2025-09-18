SI

Pablo Torre Found Millions of Dollars More in ‘Fishy' Clippers’ Aspiration Investments

Mark Cuban told Torre what he was looking for.

Stephen Douglas

Pablo Torre returned with another podcast about the Clippers' dealings with Aspiration.
Pablo Torre returned with another podcast about the Clippers’ dealings with Aspiration. / Pablo Torre Finds Out / YouTube
Pablo Torre continues to find out things about the convoluted relationship between Kawhi Leonard, Steve Ballmer, the Los Angeles Clippers and the now-bankrupt green bank Aspiration. In the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, the host tells his main investor, Dan Le Batard, about even more investments made by the Clippers into Aspiration at some very curious times.

Torre has bank records showing investments made by the Clippers into Aspiration, the company who had given Clippers star Kawhi Leonard a no-show job worth upwards of $28 million, in exchange for carbon credits. These investments were made just before and on the exact dates that Leonard received payments from Aspiration.

The total value of Clippers investments in Apsiration now stands at $118 million. And most of them also came at a time when no one else was investing in the company, which is exactly what Mark Cuban told Torre might have happened if Ballmer and the Clippers really were doing something shady with Aspiration during an appearance on a previous podcast episode.

Really, you should just watch or listen to the entire episode yourself because Torre exhaustively explains why Adam Silver should be familiar with the company, refutes a number of Cuban's talking points and shares more interviews with sources that were inside the company. There's even a courtroom reenactment.

