NBA Summer League: Trey Alexander Making Strides as Undrafted Nugget
Trey Alexander has taken the road less traveled so far in his NBA journey, but it seems to shaping up perfectly well for the 6-foot-3 guard out of Creighton.
An Oklahoma City native, Alexander's path through the Bluejays and now into the NBA has been one that I personally have been able to witness at each step. And understanding his skill set, tangibles and intelligence, it's not hard to fathom his viability as an NBA caliber talent.
Alexander had slid entirely off the board on both draft nights, with teams passing by and leaving him to ultimately sign a two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets as an undrafted free agent. This has handed him the opportunity to earn his on-court time throughout NBA Summer League and to possibly be a valuable contributor for another contending Nuggets squad.
Averaging 29.0 minutes across three contests, Alexander's put up 16.0 points while making 50% of his attempts, also shooting a very efficient clip from three at 46% on over four attempts from deep. His numbers alone tell a story of the type of value he extrapolates from a game, especially when he's given the green light for high usage. But in a setting like Denver, Alexander will truly be able to thrive as a disciplined defender and high I.Q. player on the offensive end of the floor.
It won't be immediate, but his impact will give Denver a boost down the line when he gets the opportunity to showcase it on a higher level. He will have to improve upon his playmaking efficiency as he can struggle with turning the rock over, but he would not be placed into that kind of role on an NBA floor overnight.
As Alexander continues to show what he has to offer, teams will be scratching their heads, wondering why they hadn't swooped him up in the second round.
