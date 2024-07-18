NBA Draft

NBA Summer League: Trey Alexander Making Strides as Undrafted Nugget

While many considered Creighton's Trey Alexander to be first-round selection, he fell off of every team's board and went undrafted. Now, he's showing why it could come back to bite them.

Nathan Aker

Mar 29, 2024; Detroit, MN, USA;Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Alexander has taken the road less traveled so far in his NBA journey, but it seems to shaping up perfectly well for the 6-foot-3 guard out of Creighton.

An Oklahoma City native, Alexander's path through the Bluejays and now into the NBA has been one that I personally have been able to witness at each step. And understanding his skill set, tangibles and intelligence, it's not hard to fathom his viability as an NBA caliber talent.

Alexander had slid entirely off the board on both draft nights, with teams passing by and leaving him to ultimately sign a two-way deal with the Denver Nuggets as an undrafted free agent. This has handed him the opportunity to earn his on-court time throughout NBA Summer League and to possibly be a valuable contributor for another contending Nuggets squad.

Averaging 29.0 minutes across three contests, Alexander's put up 16.0 points while making 50% of his attempts, also shooting a very efficient clip from three at 46% on over four attempts from deep. His numbers alone tell a story of the type of value he extrapolates from a game, especially when he's given the green light for high usage. But in a setting like Denver, Alexander will truly be able to thrive as a disciplined defender and high I.Q. player on the offensive end of the floor.

It won't be immediate, but his impact will give Denver a boost down the line when he gets the opportunity to showcase it on a higher level. He will have to improve upon his playmaking efficiency as he can struggle with turning the rock over, but he would not be placed into that kind of role on an NBA floor overnight.

As Alexander continues to show what he has to offer, teams will be scratching their heads, wondering why they hadn't swooped him up in the second round.

