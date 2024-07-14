NBA Summer League: Ware, Castle Highlight Top Performances Saturday
The 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas continue to churn on, with the newest class of rookies putting on better performances with each passing game.
Here were some of the top rookie performances on Saturday:
Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat
Ware continued his hot streak on Saturday, pouring another 17 points and three blocks on in a scorching 119-114 Miami win over the Celtics.
Through Utah and now Vegas, Ware has looked the part of a rotational NBA player, if not a starter alongside Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt, using his immense length to protect the rim and scoring around the ring.
Saturday’s performance was just another building block towards him being a legitimate contributor for Miami this year.
Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls
It wasn’t the most efficient performance, but Buzelis contributed towards the Bulls’ 7-point win in a variety of ways, adding 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
He shot just 4-for-15 from the field — including 0-for-4 from beyond the arc — but got to the line early and often, nailing seven of his 11 attempts free throws.
There will be plenty of time for Buzelis to hone his ranged shooting and other key swing skills.
Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
Caslte again looked the part of the Spurs starting point guard, pouring on 22 points — albeit on 21 shots — while adding four assists, five rebounds and a steal.
He finished with a +12 plus-minus in the contest, helping San Antonio cruise to an 83-77 win over Donovan Clingan and the Trail Blazers.
