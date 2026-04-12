NBA Teams who can Still Bolster Draft Odds on Final Day

The final day of the NBA’s 2025-26 regular season is finally here, with all 30 teams facing off in their respective finales.

While some squads are looking to lock in postseason positioning, others are looking to lock up lottery odds, grabbing the best possible in a loaded ’26 class.

Just as the Playoffs spots aren’t yet cemented, there’s still plenty of odds up for grabs. Here are three teams that could leave Sunday with better NBA Draft odds than they came in:

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have already locked up top-three odds and the coveted shared 14% chance at the top pick, though they stand just one game behind Indiana, and could still theoretically push for the second-best odds.

Brooklyn faces off against the Raptors, who desperately need to keep the No. 6 seed, and they’ll do so with 11 players on their injury report, no less.

The improbable part of this equation comes via a Pacers’ win, as they’ll take on the East-leading Pistons. It will take a lot, but there’s a slim chance Brooklyn could grab a 50% chance at the second-best odds.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are playing with house money in the Pelicans’ pick, which has been projected top-10 all season long. Even on the final day, New Orleans owns the eighth-best odds.

Still, it can get even better than that. NOLA sits just one game back from both Memphis and Dallas, and could theoretically enter a three-way tie that ends with the Hawks having the sixth-best odds.

Plenty needs to happen: the first of which is a Pelicans loss to the locked-up Timberwolves. Secondly, the Mavericks need to beat the Bulls, and much more impossible, the Grizzlies need to grab a win with a record number of players on their injury report.

The Hawks won’t be upset at any outcome, heading into the postseason with a lottery pick.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have seen an odd season, but can take solace in their first lottery pick in some time. They currently have the tenth-best odds, and could boost that to ninth with a loss and Bulls’ win.

Chicago faces off against the Mavericks, who will be looking for a loss as well. Given that, this is one of the more realistic outcomes, as long as the Bucks can win their coin flip.

Regardless, they'll be leaving with their first top pick in some time.