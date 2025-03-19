Can NCAA Tournament Change Cooper Flagg’s Draft Stock?
Throughout the 2024-25 collegiate season, Duke superstar Cooper Flagg has remained the projected No. 1 pick at the 2025 NBA Draft.
After reclassifying, he began the college season at just 17, the youngest player in the class. Even then, he was projected to be the top selection.
His only hiccup came in late-November, where he saw a lesser scoring output as Rutgers guard Dylan Harper began to surge. But by mid-December, the Blue Devil had already course-corrected, ripping off a 10-game span of just under 24 points on 54% shooting overall. And he hasn’t looked back since.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI on Flagg: "When it comes to the offensive side of the ball, Flagg has really improved in recent years. He has developed a skillset on that end that now projects him as the type of player who can be a number one option at the next level. He plays a physical brand of offense, really leveraging his size and skill to create advantages for himself."
But days ago, while going up for a rebound against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament, Flagg turned his ankle. And while he’s projected to play in the impending March Madness slate, it begs the question: does his stock have the ability to slide?
All signs point to no.
At 6-foot-9 with an overwhelming two-way game, Flagg’s shown more than enough already to hear his name called first on draft night 2025. His biggest competition, Harper, won’t be playing in the NCAA Tournament due to 15-17 record, and other prospects littering the tournament simply don’t have the Maine product’s resume to this point.
Even a rough tournament isn’t likely to change the odds at Flagg going No. 1. And it seems Duke is prepped to make a run deep into March as one of the better teams in the country.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.