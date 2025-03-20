NCAA Tournament: What is the Best Day One, Round of 64 Prospect Matchup?
The NCAA Tournament is here, and we will witness stars being born, history moments happening, and a ton of great games. Thursday is the first day of the round of 64 and we have 16 games set to play all day.
Let’s dive into the most exciting prospect matchup that scouts will be paying the most attention to.
Georgia-Gonzaga will be an exciting matchup. Asa Newell is a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-11 big man averaged 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, one block and one steal per game. He shot 54.1% from the field, 29.9% from behind the arc and 74.4% from the free-throw line.
The versatile big man shows great defensive switchability as he’s quite mobile and has great feet. Although he shot below 30% from behind the arc this season, he’s shown potential as a stretch big. The touch is very good for someone at his height so adding a more consistent 3-point jumper will be great paired with his defensive versatility.
Gonzaga doesn’t have a surefire first-round talent, but Ryan Nembhard has looked like one of the best point guards in all of college basketball. The 6-foot point guard leads the nation in assists per game as he averages 9.8 in the assist category. Nembhard is a great floor general who has great vision, outstanding decision-making, and a great feel for the game.
Scouts will be curious to see how Nembhard handles the athletic big men that Georgia possesses and if the size will affect him when he tries getting to the rim. Newell will get his first moment in the NCAA tournament, so how aggressive he comes out on the offensive end is a major question. This should be a very fun game that will tip off at 4:35 PM EST on TBS.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.