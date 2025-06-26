New Orleans Pelicans Draft Derik Queen with No. 13 Pick
At last year’s draft, the Atlanta Hawks lucked out, jumping to No. 1 at the lottery and eventually selecting fluid French wing Zaccharie Risacher. In the 2025 NBA Draft, they added more future draft capital to move down 13 spots and sent the No. 13 overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans, who made their second selection of the lottery.
With that second pick, the Pelicans took Derik Queen, bolstering their frontcourt.
At 6-foot-10, Queen offers one of the more intriguing picks in the entire draft. He’s a skill and feel-based big, using a combination of elite footwork, touch, pace and plenty more to see the ball through on the interior, as well as showcase above-average passing for his archetype.
He averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals and blocks apiece in effectively leading Maryland to the Sweet 16. Queen will likely need opportunity — and more specifically the roc — early in his career, but has some of the highest upside in the class in the frontcourt.
Even outside of their newest lottery pick, the team has had a busy offseason, nabbing Celtics’ champion Kristaps Porzingis in a trade just yesterday. With new win-now and youthful assets, as well as internal development, the Hawks should offer a drastically look next season.
With the Eastern Conference now wide open due to various injuries to the Celtics, Pacers and Bucks, Atlanta could very well look to contend within their conference.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI: What makes Queen so productive is the great foundational skills he has. Not only is he big and strong, but he has very good hands, solid footwork and the ability to finish around the rim in a variety of ways. He’s capable of punishing defenders in a traditional way with his back to the basket, but is also dynamic in face-up situations. Queen is an efficient scorer in the paint and can generate his own shots, making him more than just a play finisher. He is overpowering with his 245-pound frame and has a knack for getting fouled and getting to the line.
The Pelicans look to be building toward the future, so don't be surprised if this signals more moves to come, especially with older players on the roster.