Pelicans Rookies Ignite in Loss to Cavs
With a large majority of its major contributors hurt, the New Orleans Pelicans have few silver linings on the season.
A few of those, though, would be rookies Yves Missi and Antonio Reeves, who have both seen some success in the first handful of games.
Missi has been one of the standouts on the year, using his unique blend of athleticism and length, as well as his ability to put the ball on the floor to thrive at center for NOLA. Wednesday was no different, as he scored 12 points on 50% shooting, adding eight rebounds in the process.
Missi has likely been the biggest win for the Pelicans so far, as it seems he could be ready to start alongside the team’s core once they return, and offer real minutes at that.
Even still, Reeves stole the show on Wednesday night against Cleveland.
In shooting 25 shots off the bench, the former Kentucky guard scored an obvious career-high of 34 points, adding five rebounds and three assist to the books, too. He shot 4-for-12 from beyond the arc, leading all Pelicans and more than doubling the next-best scorer.
Perhaps most impressively, Reeves played a team-high 40 minutes, rarely seeing the bench in the contest. Still, it wasn't enough for NOLA to come away with the win.
While the team’s rookies have been stellar, it’s seen just one win in its last 10 tries, and is cruising towards another lengthy losing streak with three more under its belt.
New Orleans will look to snap that agains the white-hot Golden State Warriors on Friday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
