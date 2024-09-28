Knicks Send Draft Compensation in Deal for Karl-Anthony Towns
Late Friday, the NBA saw another blockbuster deal go down.
In a shocking move, the Minnesota Timberwolves offloaded longtime franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks in exchange for former All-Star Julius Randle, a strong contributor in Donte DiVincenzo and draft compensation.
As a part of the blockbuster deal, the Timberwolves will also receive a 2025 Pistons first round pick via New York. Per ESPN, Charlotte was added to the deal in recent days as a third team, and was able to help push the deal across the finish line.
The move will send ripples throughout both conferences, as Towns will make his first move to the East in his career, and to a contender armed with Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, no less.
Randle and DiVincenzo will provide two quality starters to Minnesota, and allow them to offload salary down the line and re-shuffle their roster around superstar Anthony Edwards and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
Minnesota’s pick is top-13 protected, and likely won’t convey due to Detroit’s recent output. But should convey eventually being top-11 projected in 2026 and top-nine protected in 2027. In the least, the Wolves add another trade-able asset to make fringe roster moves around their young core.
New York did have picks to give up despite sending plenty to Brooklyn in the Bridges trade, but will now likely stand pat on the market with its newly-built contender.
