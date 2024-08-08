New York Knicks Rookie Kevin McCullar Could Prove New CBA Value
The New York Knicks inked Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way pact last week after selecting the Kansas Jayhawk product in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
McCullar has a chance to be one of the first players closely associated with the value of nailing second round selections under the new CBA. As the New York Knicks quickly become expensive with their top talent ranging from OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randall, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart the broadway boys have to make up for this luxury with cost controlled depth.
The new CBA has already cost them Isaiah Hartenstein who left the bright lights of broadway for Oklahoma City in free agency this year and with the new restrictions of the current CBA, most tough decisions will have to be made moving forward for the Eastern Conference contenders.
However, if McCullar can pan out, it is a shining example of being able to have your cake and eat it too. The Knicks used a second round selection on the 23-year-old who is only taking up a two-way contract slot on the cap sheet but is pro-ready to contribute right out of the gate.
If healthy, McCullar is a quintessential 3-and-D player if he hits his ceiling. A year ago at Kansas, the swingman shot 33 percent on four attempts from deep in a cramped college game without much gravity from his teammates in Lawrence.
The aspect of the five year college players game that is NBA-ready and will without a doubt make an impact is his defense, an ability to switch to three positions comfortably and up to four is extremely high value as a two-way player.
Ultimately, with the Knicks top end talent and typically shrunk rotation, McCullar will likely be waiting on ice for awhile during the 2024-25 season - however, if New York ever needs him this is season this is a great pro-ready second round pick selection.
