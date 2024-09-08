Thunder Nab High Upside Scoring Guard in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
While all sights in Oklahoma City are turned to the highly anticipated NBA season that has championship aspiration in Bricktown, the Thunder once again find themselves in a unique position. While nearly everyone pegs the Thunder as the favorites out West, they will once again be in a position to receive a lottery pick in the loaded 2025 NBA Draft.
In his first mock draft of the 2025 cycle, draft expert Derek Parker saw the Thunder land at No. 11 overall via the Houston Rockets and elected to take a swing with Ben Saraf.
"A 6-foot-6 scoring guard who is rapidly rising up boards after a dominant FIBA performance. Saraf gained steamed as a 2025 pick averaging 28 points en route to the FIBA World Cup MVP. Showing off his length and three-level scoring...He will be one of the more polarizing and wide-ranging prospects in this draft," Parker said.
While Saraf sees scattered projections, he fits with what Oklahoma City typically values in a prospect.
"The Thunder continue to backfill their roster with potential talent and gambling on a prospect who could give a return on investment either on the court or the trade market makes sense here," the draft expert continued.
This will be another year of the Thunder balancing going all-in for a title while having a lottery pick in the draft to work with. a year ago, Oklahoma City selected Nikola Topic with the No. 12 pick with the understanding he has to miss the entire 2024-25 campaign as he rehabs from an ACL injury.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.