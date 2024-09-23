Recent Injury Could Spark Thunder Rookie
The Oklahoma City Thunder have plenty of expectations placed on them ahead of this season. After a 57-win campaign a year ago that saw the Thunder nab the No. 1 seed out West en route to their first playoff series win since 2016, before being bounced in the second round against the Dallas Mavericks.
Oklahoma City has the best young core in the sport and bolstered that roster with the trade of Josh Giddey to net the Bricktown ballers two-time all-defensive member Alex Caruso, who represents the perfect fit for the Thunder play style. The additions did not stop there, OKC inked Isaiah Hartenstein to the largest free agent pact in team history agreeing to terms on a historic three-year $87 Million Dollar deal.
Along with the pro-ready players brought in, Sam Presti still made splashes at the NBA Draft selecting a trio of prospects which included a pair of trades to land Weber State product Dillon Jones in the first round and interesting two-way guard Ajay Mitchell in the second round. In addition to that duo, the Thunder grabbed Nikola Topic with the No. 12 pick who will be sidelined for the entire 2024-25 season with an ACL injury.
Given the Thunder's crowded rotation which went 10-12 players deep a night a year ago under Mark Daigneault, it has been difficult to envision Jones or Mitchell seeing much run in their first season - instead, many project the rookie duo to earn valuable reps for the OKC Blue in the G League, which has fostered great development for Thunder players in the past.
However, things can change quickly in the NBA. Entering training camp, the Thunder have an open roster spot that many believe they will not fill, Topic who will not play all yeear and are now down veteran swingman Kenrich Williams at least through the preseason.
If that injury lingers into the start of the regular season, that is three spots of a 15-man standard roster that can not provide minutes forcing the Thunder to dip into Mitchell on a two-way pact and perhaps call on Jones earlier in the season than previously expected.
As seen a year ago, Daigneault is no stranger to letting players prove themselves at training camp, Cason Wallace grabbed a permanent role under the same scenario. Perhaps Jones and Mitchell will carve out a lane for themselves at the NBA level before the Thunder head to Denver to start the regular season.
