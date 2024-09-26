Thunder GM Sam Presti Gives Update on Rookie Nikola Topic
The Thunder got a nice surprise at the 2024 NBA Draft, when projected top pick Nikola Topic fell into their lap at No. 12 overall.
A 6-foot-6 guard with premier scoring, passing and playmaking ability, Topic was a projected top-five pick for much of the cycle, but eventually saw a knee injury that caused his stock to fall into OKC’s range.
Now, he’s landed with the West’s top seed, and is steadily working himself back into game shape for the distant future.
At his preseason presser on Wednesday, Thunder General Manager Sam Presti was able to give an update on the team’s newest player.
“He's good. I saw him this morning for a little while,” Presti said. “He's got a great mind for what it is that he's working through.
He was able to get back to Serbia for a little bit. I think that is always good for a young person, when — that draft process, you're gone, because you're traveling, you're going to these different teams and you're in New York and then you've got Summer League. I think getting home was good for him. Hadn't seen a lot of his friends and family.”
Hailing from Novi Sad, Serbia, Topic spent his last year with a few different teams. He put himself well onto the map with 18.4 points and 7.1 assists per game for Mega in the ABA, before making the move to Crvena zvezda. He played just two games in the EuroLeague before re-injuring his knee, but showed his blatant potential in one of the best leagues in the world.
“He’s got the makeup to maximize this window of time that he has,” Presti said. “We've got a great team around him, and he certainly won't be left behind in any way. I think this could really benefit him.”
With as talented as the Thunder are — led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and more — those words bode well for Topic’s future in the NBA.
