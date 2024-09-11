Ajay Mitchell Draws Similarities To Knicks Superstar
Jalen Brunson was one of the best players in the NBA last year; arguably a top 10 player. After averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists and finishing fifth in MVP voting during the regular season, he averaged 32.4 points and 7.5 assists during the playoffs. He finished 6th in estimated plus-minus and 8th in box plus-minus. By all accounts of production, he was a top offensive engine.
Comparing any young prospect to him could be dangerous game, but that's exactly what P3 Sports Science's model reveals, as Ajay Mitchell's physical systems most closely match that of Jalen Brunson's.
To clarify, their model does not account for on-court production whatsoever. The goal of the model, and P3's goal altogether, is to measure strictly biomechanical performance and map similarities to the 800-plus other NBA players in their database in order to optimize development and maximize potential.
Through this, Mitchell draws comparisons to Brunson in their pre-draft profiles. They share similar movement qualities specifically in lateral plane and change of direction actions. Theoretically, this is what enables them to shake their defenders and gain separation for open shots, although P3 mentions similarities in two physical profiles don't ensure the same leveraging of tools.
However, Mitchell has a chance to apply his tools somewhat similarly to Brunson, albeit on a lower scale than All-NBA levels.
Brunson is one of the best 'touch players' in the world. He shot 53.7% on floaters, 45.8% on midrange jumpshots, and 38.8% on 3-point attempts. In his junior year at UC Santa Barbara last year, Mitchell shot 55.3% on floaters, 38.1% on midrange jumpshots, and 38.8% on 3-point attempts also.
While there's a major discrepancy in terms of volume and competition, which is what makes Brunson tiers better in terms of touch, Mitchell possesses some really good touch of his own. 42.7% on 131 non-rim 2s and 44.8% on 58 catch-and-shoot threes in a single season is very impressive for a prospect. Given their movement similarities and even somewhat comparable touch, Mitchell has a decent shot at recreating Brunson's creation style on a lower scale at some point.
The Oklahoma City Thunder draftee boasts good driving skills, positive shooting indicators, and flashes of point-of-attack defense. If he can even provide bursts of on-ball creation off the bench down the line, he'll provide immense value as the 38th overall pick in the 2024 draft. The Thunder certainly hope he does, as they traded the 40th pick and cash for the New York Knicks' 38th pick to select him.
