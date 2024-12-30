OKC Thunder Rookie Impresses in First Career Start
The Oklahoma City Thunder have won ten straight games, pushing its overall record to 25-5, sitting again as the Western Conference's no. 1 seed. Part of its success this season has been nailing the selection of no. 38 overall pick Ajay Mitchell. The rookie has been part of Mark Daigneault's rotation since opening night, and on Saturday, earned his first career start.
Down Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort and Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City only had ten active players against the Charlotte Hornets. It led to the Bricktown ballers being forced to shuffle its rotation - and starting lineup - against Buzz City.
On the front end of a back-to-back, the Oklahoma City Thunder thrusted the rookie into the starting five, playing Mitchell 32 minutes against the Hornets.
The UC Saanta Barbara product continues to impress, against the Hornets he put up 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and just one turnover - while shooting 4-for-8 overall, 1-for-2 from beyond the arc, including an and-one layup to put an exclamation point on an impressive first five debut.
This season, Mitchell is averaging six points, two rebounds, nearly two assists, and a stock per game while turning in shooting splits of 51 percent from the floor, 45 percent from beyond the arc and 79 percent at the charity stripe. The rookie has played in all 30 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder, earning 16 minutes per contest.
