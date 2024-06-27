OKC Thunder Trade Knicks for No. 26, Grab Dillon Jones at 2024 NBA Draft
After selecting Nikola Topic No. 12 at the 2024 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded with the Knicks back in to No. 26 to nab Weber State guard Dillon Jones.
Per an earlier scouting report from Draft Digest: "Jones had a fantastic third season at the college level en route to his effort in becoming second player from Weber State to be drafted since Damian Lillard. He earned Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 2021 after being a key piece off the bench for the Wildcat and has since won two All-Big Sky honors.
After being a starter for the two full seasons, Jones has proven to be a double-double machine. Not only can he score, but the 6-foot-6 forward is a monster on the glass. He has the upside to be a combo forward at the NBA level. Jones is not an elite 3-point shooter, but good enough that defenses have to play him honest. That results in the game opening up for him even more offensively. The form looks good without any major flaws and the free throw percentage has been good throughout his career, which could also be a sign pointing towards more improvement."
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
