Oklahoma Sooners Freshman Jeremiah Fears Stands Up to First Real Test
The Oklahoma Sooners landed Jeremiah Fears on the recruiting trail as the freshly turned 18-year-old reclassified to head to Norman early. The Sooners, in desperate need of an NCAA Tournament bid to cool off Porter Mosser's seat, are off to a hot start.
OU just wrapped out a dominating feast week to push its record to 7-0 to start the year. This includes a 3-0 stretch in the Battle for Atlantis highlighted by a big win over the No. 24 ranked Arizona Wildcats.
This was the first time the Sooners played teams with a pulse after beating up on weaker competition to ease into the 2024-25 campaign. However, a consistent thread between the Sooners wins has been freshman Jeremiah Fears.
The 6-foot-4 guard has been electrifying. Always the most athletic player on the floor capable of getting downhill in the blink of an eye and scrap on the defensive end.
Fears is averaging 16.9 points. 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists with 18 steals in seven contests. The freshman is shooting 47 percent from the floor, 36 percent from 3-point land and 86 percent from the floor.
While the 2025 NBA Draft class is loaded with talent and more quality prospects than draft slots to go around, Fears will soon emerge on the league's radar. Rightfully so. Whenever the guard elects to leave Norman, he is in line to grace NBA hardwoods with his energizer bunny style of play.
