Oklahoma State Guard Shows Flashes of NBA Potential in Preseason Exhibition
It's still the preseason, but that doesn't mean there isn't reason to get exciting about some of the players starring for their teams as the 2025-26 NCAA campaign begins.
A few teams around the country have already participated in "secret scrimmages" as programs like Texas Tech and Oklahoma have met for exhibition matchups behind closed doors. In addition to secret scrimmages, some programs have started playing more public scrimmages.
On Wednesday, Auburn travelled to Stillwater for a showdown against Steve Lutz and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys took down the Tigers, who are fresh off a trip to the Final 4, 87-85 in an impressive showing from Lutz's group.
Auburn may have lost a few key pieces of last year's roster, including head coach Bruce Pearl, but potential first-round pick Tahaad Pettiford is still on the team, and started on Wednesday.
Even with Pettiford on the floor, though, Oklahoma State's Anthony Roy stole the show, tallying 28 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 10-of-20 from the field and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.
Roy is entering his first season in Stillwater following stops at a number of different schools. The sharpshooter started his colloege career at San Francisco, transferrinfg to a Wenatchee Valley College the following year.
After one season at the junior college, Roy made the jump to New Mexico State, where he spent one season before entering the transfer portal once again. This time, Roy went to Langston, an HBCU around 20 miles away from Stillwater.
Roy's journey didn't stop there, though, as the talented scorer once again made the leap to Division I basketball, transferring to Green Bay under the tutaledge of former Oklahoma State basketball player Doug Gottlieb.
Roy finally seemed to hit his stride with the Phoenix before suffering an injury, averaging 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 11 games during the 2024-25 season. Roy shot 50.3% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc on more than 10 attempts per game.
With incredible production from 3-point range, Roy may be able to garner attention from NBA scouts if he has another impressive season in the Big 12. While it seems unlikely that the veteran guard will put up the same numbers he did last year, another strong campaign from beyond the arc could put the journeyman on NBA Draft boards.
Roy's age will certainly be a concern for front offices, but listed at 6-foot-5 and over 200 pounds, the Cowboys' standout has the potential to earn a spot late in the 2026 NBA Draft.
