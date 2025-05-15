Options for Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 3 Pick
At Monday’s lottery, the Philadelphia 76ers were one of a few lucky teams, joining Dallas and San Antonio as the only risers.
The Sixers not only retained their selection — fending off pick-hungry OKC with a top-six protection — but they landed No. 3, a great pick in what's considered a franchise-changing draft.
Philadelphia is in a unique position, boasting a strong win-now core of former MVP Joel Embiid, and All-Stars in guard Tyrese Maxey and forward Paul George, but still winning just 24 games in 82 tries on the year due to a myriad of reasons.
Here’s three options for the Sixers at the 2025 NBA Draft:
Tre Johnson, Texas
Johnson is perhaps the strongest option for Philadelphia at No. 3, boasting likely the best off-ball potential right now with a dash of stardom, potentially down the road.
The 6-foot-5 wing averaged over 20 points as a true freshman for the Texas Longhorns, doing so at all three levels, but especially from beyond the arc at 40% on nearly seven attempts per game. He’s a white-hot scorer and shot-maker, capable of filling it up nightly.
The Sixers have a two-guard option in last year’s standout Jared McCain, but Johnson — who came back with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and showed great athleticism at the NBA Combine — is the lengthier, supercharged version.
He’d be able to hit the ground running with the 76ers, filling in the scoring gaps between Embiid, Maxey and George.
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
A 6-foot-5 guard-wing hybrid, Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe isn’t a seamless on-paper fit with the Sixers. But his talent may be too high to pass up, regardless.
Edgecombe was a late-bloomer on the year, seeing a fine early season slate, but exploding near the end. Across 33 games with the Bears, he scored 15 points, grabbed 5.6 rebounds, dished 3.2 assists and racked up 2.7 stocks per game as a do-it-all star.
Edgecombe thrives on both ends, using his innate athleticism to get out in transition, rise high when in the lane and nab blocks and steals.
With Philadelphia, he could fill in plenty of gaps as a scorer and defender, but isn’t a seamless floor-spacer just yet. If the team is wanting to take a gamble on the top talent — as it likely won’t be back in this position for some time — Edgecombe could be the play.
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Coming into the season, Rutgers wing Ace Bailey was looked at to be the consensus No. 3 prospect — or even No. 2, depending on who you talked to. He at least kept his name in conversation there this season, averaging 17.6 points on 46% shooting, showcasing some of the best shot-making in the class.
Bailey’s name will oft be tied to the 76ers, as his fit as a lengthy wing in the win-now certainly makes sense.
Bailey is undoubtedly behind others though in terms of development, needing his shot selection, decision-making and plenty more ironed out.
Bailey will surely be considered at No. 3, but he certainly isn’t lock.