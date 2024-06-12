Options for the Memphis Grizzlies at Pick No. 9
Ja Morant's injury essentially doomed the 2023-24 season for the Memphis Grizzlies, whose offense struggled mightily down the stretch, resulting in a Top-10 pick for the first time since they selected the aforementioned point guard out of Murray State.
Of course, there are always silver linings. The benefit to this unfortunate season was that Memphis earned a mid-lottery pick, but even more than that, they gained a trade asset.
More than anything, the Grizzlies need a rim protector, a drop big that can compliment Jaren Jackson Jr. at the power forward spot. With a draft that has a few talented centers, Memphis could go a few different ways with the pick.
Top Options
1. Draft Yves Missi, Center, Baylor
Assuming Donovan Clingan is off the board by the time Memphis picks, they are down to a few different options. The one that makes the most sense is Yves Missi, a big from Baylor that could be an excellent front court tandem with Jackson Jr.
Missi is a talented big that can both defend the rim, but also score on put-backs, as well as rim run. He's a bit like Dereck Lively II – he's rangy and athletic, especially for his size.
2. Trade Pick no. 9 to the Cavaliers in a deal for Jarrett Allen.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have to choose between Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, as their skillsets overlap so much that it is a bit redundant to have them on the floor at the same time.
Given each player's value, shipping off either could return legitimate assets. Assuming the Cavaliers choose Evan Mobey and decide to trade Allen, Memphis makes a lot of sense as a destination.
For one thing, Memphis is a Western Conference team, so wouldn't be trading to a conference rival. Secondly, Memphis has the draft asset at no. 9, but could add in other players like Marcus Smart or Brandon Clarke to make the salaries match.
3. Draft Zach Edey, Center, Purdue
Though it may be a controversial draft pick in general due to questions about the translatability of his game, Zach Edey still makes a decent amount of sense for the Memphis Grizzlies.
For one thing, he is a great compliment to Jaren Jackson Jr., whose help on the interior and general ability to protect the rim will make up for many of Edey's defensive shortcomings.
Combine Edey's offensive game with the rest of the firepower on the Grizzlies and you have a setup that can drastically improve paint scoring. Edey stands at 7-foot-4, and has great touch and skill.
4. Draft Ron Holland, Wing/Forward, NBA G League Ignite
To go in a completely different direction, drafting G League Ignite wing Ron Holland could be a major upside play, depending of course on how he is developed.
There have been plenty of rumors about Holland falling out of the lottery in this draft and if he falls to pick no. 9, it seems it would be very difficult for Memphis to turn down.
Holland could add immediate rebounding, athleticism, and perimeter defense to the Grizzlies, a player archetype that every team needs.
In general, the Grizzlies look primed to bounce back from their down year, especially returning Morant and adding either a top-10 pick or some other asset from their selection.
