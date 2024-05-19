Options for the Spurs with the No. 4 Pick
The San Antonio Spurs own two picks within the top-eight at the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, and they’ll be using both to bolster the roster around soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama.
While the consolation prize at No. 8 is great, the team will be looking to add their top player via the No. 4 pick. Here are some options for the team’s top selection:
Nikola Topic, Red Star
If the Spurs are wanting to nab a full-time ball-handler to pair with Victor Wembanyama in the upcoming draft, Nikola Topic is a great option.
Despite some injury concerns, he’s still one of the highest ceiling point guards in the class, boasting a 6-foot-6 frame with a cerebral, EuroLeague style.
There’s few better prospects that would be better suited to set up Wembanyama for easy buckets for the foreseeable future.
Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg
At 6-foot-9, Risacher has cemented himself as a top-five pick this season with immense length, feel for the game, strong shooting and defensive acumen.
The fully realized version of Risacher alongside Wembanyama would be a terror, spotting up, creating off the dribble when necessary and hounding at the point of attack.
While the Spurs desperately need better guard play, they may opt to wait til pick No. 8 if Risacher is still on the board at four.
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Dillingham offers a few of the same skills that Topic does in terms of creativity with more of a scoring punch.
He averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists per game off the bench for Kentucky, spotting up and using his premier speed and shiftiness to get paint touches and make plays.
The 6-foot-1 guard has good claim to being the worst defender near the top of the draft, but would be well covered by the generational Wembanyama.
