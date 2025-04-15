Options for the Utah Jazz in the 2025 NBA Draft
Having locked up the best odds at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, the Utah Jazz will now continue evaluating their options for adding talent to their squad in the coming months.
The team officially locked up the best odds in the league, owning the shared 14% chance at landing the top pick, without being able to fall below No. 5.
Here are three options on the high, middle and low-end for the Jazz come draft night:
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Should the Jazz win the lottery, Duke’s Cooper Flagg is the obvious shoo-in with the top pick.
At 6-foot-9, he’s got an immense two-way skillset, offering three-level scoring as well as All-Defense level instincts as a combo forward.
He would immediately raise both the floor and ceiling of the Jazz, and usher the team into a new era from the get-go.
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Should the Jazz land a pick at four, three or even two, Baylor hybrid VJ Edgecombe could be a play.
Standing at 6-foot-5, he’s perfectly between a guard and forward, using premier athleticism and hyper-aggression to thrive on both ends.
Right now, Edgecombe has some negative tweener tendencies such as a weaker handle and less-than-perfect shooting. But with development over the next few years with the Jazz, he could become a legitimate star.
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
Should Utah fall all the way to No. 5 — which unfortunately has a 48% chance of happening — Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis could be a lofty but needed swing.
At 6-foot-6, he saw a topsy-turvy season with the Illini, but on the high-end showed true stadium with dribble jumpers, efficient finishing at the rim and some of the best passing in the class.
With size and projectable shooting, he could also moonlight in an off-ball role alongside the team’s already talented guards.