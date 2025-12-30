Celtics vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 30
The Boston Celtics are looking to shake off a Sunday loss in Portland as they continue their road trip against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
Boston had won four in a row before its loss in Portland, and Utah is looking to string upset wins together after taking down the Pistons and Spurs.
The oddsmakers have the Celtics as road favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Celtics vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Celtics -8.5 (-105)
- Jazz +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -298
- Jazz: +240
Total
- 240.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Celtics vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSB, KJZZ
- Celtics record: 19-12
- Jazz record: 12-19
Celtics vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Chris Boucher – out
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Max Shulga – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Amari Williams – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Ace Bailey – out
- Keyonte George – questionable
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- Kevin Love – out
- Georges Niang – out
- John Tonje – out
Celtics vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have a great opportunity for a big performance in Utah on Tuesday night. The Jazz allow the most points per game in the league at 127.1, thanks to a shooting defense ranking in the bottom five in field goals made, attempted, and percentage, both overall and from deep.
Brown poured in 36 points on 13 of 28 shooting against the Jazz back on November 3. He’s been on the cusp of 32 points for the last few weeks now, going over it three times in his last nine games while being held to 30 or 31 in the other six contests.
Unless the Celtics have a huge lead and Brown is benched, this should be an easy over for the forward.
Celtics vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Jaylen Brown won’t be the only one scoring a lot on Tuesday night.
The Jazz have gone over the total in nearly two-thirds of their games (20 of 31), including a whopping 77% (14 of 18) at home. Even when the line is up between 239 and 242, they’ve gone over all four times with no unders.
Boston should have no trouble scoring against Utah, and the Jazz should be able to keep up to do their part for this over.
Look for a final score around 130-120 tonight in Utah.
Pick: Over 240.5 (-112)
