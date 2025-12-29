SI

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 29

Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks are road underdogs in Portland.

Ryan Gilbert

Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks are road underdogs in Portland.
Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks are road underdogs in Portland. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers are looking for their second win in as many nights after taking down the Celtics 114-108 as +9.5 underdogs on Sunday. 

On the flip side, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to salvage a win on this three-game road trip after losing in Golden State and Sacramento. In fact, the Mavericks have now lost four straight road games to drop to 3-11 away from home this season.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Mavericks +2.5 (-105)
  • Trail Blazers -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Mavericks: +114
  • Trail Blazers: -135 

Total

  •  231.5 (Over -107/Under -117)

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 29
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. 
  • Venue: Moda Center
  • How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock, KFAA, SportsNet
  • Mavericks record: 12-21
  • Trail Blazers record: 13-19

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Mavericks Injury Report

  • Moussa Cisse – questionable
  • Anthony Davis – questionable
  • Dante Exum – out
  • Kyrie Irving – out
  • Miles Kelly – doubtful
  • Dereck Lively II – out
  • Brandon Williams – questionable

Trail Blazers Injury Report

  • Jrue Holiday – questionable
  • Jerami Grant – questionable
  • Matisse Thybulle – questionable
  • Robert Williams III – questionable
  • Scoot Henderson – questionable
  • Blake Wesley – out
  • Damian Lillard – out

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg has been establishing himself as a defensive presence as the season moves along. The rookie had just 12 blocks in his first 20 games through November, but December has been a different story.

The first overall pick has really ramped things up with 14 blocks in his last 12 games. That includes at least one block in 10 of those 12 contests.

While Flagg didn’t record a block last time out, this is the best opponent he could ask for on Monday night. The Blazers allow a league-high 6.2 blocks per game, and the rookie had two blocks against them back on November 16.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

The Mavericks have struggled mightily on the road this season. They’re just 3-11, including losses in their last six road games.

Meanwhile, the Blazers haven’t fared too poorly in the second half of back-to-backs. They’re 4-1 against the spread in this situation, including three wins, a one-point loss, and a four-point loss.

This is a rare spot where I’m willing to back the Blazers at home.

Pick: Trail Blazers -2.5 (-115)

Ryan Gilbert
Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

