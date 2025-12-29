Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 29
The Portland Trail Blazers are looking for their second win in as many nights after taking down the Celtics 114-108 as +9.5 underdogs on Sunday.
On the flip side, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to salvage a win on this three-game road trip after losing in Golden State and Sacramento. In fact, the Mavericks have now lost four straight road games to drop to 3-11 away from home this season.
The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavericks +2.5 (-105)
- Trail Blazers -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +114
- Trail Blazers: -135
Total
- 231.5 (Over -107/Under -117)
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 29
- Time: 10:30 p.m.
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock, KFAA, SportsNet
- Mavericks record: 12-21
- Trail Blazers record: 13-19
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Moussa Cisse – questionable
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Miles Kelly – doubtful
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Brandon Williams – questionable
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Jerami Grant – questionable
- Matisse Thybulle – questionable
- Robert Williams III – questionable
- Scoot Henderson – questionable
- Blake Wesley – out
- Damian Lillard – out
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Mavericks have struggled mightily on the road this season. They’re just 3-11, including losses in their last six road games.
Meanwhile, the Blazers haven’t fared too poorly in the second half of back-to-backs. They’re 4-1 against the spread in this situation, including three wins, a one-point loss, and a four-point loss.
This is a rare spot where I’m willing to back the Blazers at home.
Pick: Trail Blazers -2.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
