Owen Foxwell and Ben Henshall Make an Impact in NBL Playoffs
Owen Foxwell and Ben Henshall are not NBL Next Stars, but in the 2025 NBL Finals, they had the most significant impact on their respective teams compared to the other young prospects that were out there. Foxwell, a diminutive 6-foot-2 guard with elite speed, was moved back to a bench role following the return of Derrick Walton Jr. He finished the three game series against the Illawara Hawks with an average of 10 points, 1.7 assists, 0.6 turnovers, and 2 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from the field, 29 percent from deep, and 89 percent from the free throw line.
Foxwell had the best performance of any of the young NBL talent on display over the last couple of weeks. He once again showed his ability to use his speed and agility to generate paint touches and create for himself or others. He drew fouls, was crafty around the rim, and helped space the floor for the rest of South East Melbourne Phoenix’s dynamic guard play.
Due to his size, Foxwell will probably still go undrafted this June. Even with his quality play this season, which has gotten better and better each month, NBA teams will still see him as a player who is hard to factor into a deep playoff rotation. Foxwell isn’t a bad defender. He likes applying pressure and makes use of his speed to disrupt passing lanes, but in the NBA, his tiny stature will see him targeted in a playoff matchup. But expect Foxwell to earn an NBA Summer League opportunity and probably an undrafted or two-way deal. His talent this season was impressive, and even with concerns about his physique, there may very well be an NBA future for him after all.
Ben Henshall, the 6-foot-5 guard for the Perth Wildcats, finished the playoffs averaging six points, two assists, 1.67 turnovers, five rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game on 25 percent shooting from the field and 14 percent from beyond the arc. His efficiency numbers are obviously alarming, but the fact that Henshall found other ways to contribute with rebounds, steals, blocks, and using his body defensively is a testament to how his game and mentality have evolved this season.
Henshall is mostly an on-ball force who can also space the floor, but as the season went on, he grew as a defender and team player. He had the largest role of all the young talent in the NBL Finals, playing roughly 30 minutes per game, while Foxwell was the next closest and not even at 20 minutes per game. With Henshall’s size and skill, and evolving all-around game at both ends of the floor, he may have done enough to convince a team to select him in the second round.
Depending on how Taran Armstrong’s two-way contract with the Warriors shakes out, there could be three young Australian guards in the NBA next season in Foxwell, Henshall, and Armstrong. It will be a testament to the NBL’s overall ability to develop young talent and prepare it for the NBA level, whether these players are in the Next Stars program or not.
