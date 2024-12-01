Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Cooling Off After Hot Stretch
After a near-All-Star stretch from Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain in the last few weeks, it seems the newbie is finally starting to cool off as the team has started to find wins.
Drafted at No. 16 in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, McCain was thought of to be a savvy 3-point shooter in the short-term, but showcased so much more in the first few weeks of the season.
In an eight-game stretch from early to late November, McCain averaged a blistering 25.1 points on 49% shooting, adding 4.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and nearly one steal per game in the process. He shot 46% from beyond the arc on a staggering 9.6 triples attempted per game.
Suffice it to say, McCain was playing like a star, grabbing the Rookie of the Year lead in the process.
Now, it seems frosh has cooled off some.
Against the LA Clippers last Sunday, the former Duke Blue Devils shot just 3-for-15, still managing to hit 10-for-12 from the free throw line for 18 points, but struggling from the field. Those woes continued into Wednesday, where he shot just 6-for-19.
In Saturday’s beatdown of the Detroit Pistons, McCain didn’t see the opportunity that he has in the last month, shooting just seven shots and cashing in on three of them. In total, he added seven points and four rebounds with three fouls.
While he’s hitting a cool period, it wasn’t likely that McCain would average anywhere close to 20 points per game on the season, and he likely still has a firm grip on the ROY Award to this point. And he’s certainly showed enough to start his career to suggest his ceiling is much higher than anticipated on draft night.
Despite McCain’s lack of production, the Sixers have found two wins in their last four tries, and now sit at 4-14 on the season. Next, they’ll take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
