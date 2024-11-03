Rookies Shine in 76ers-Grizzlies Bout
In a loaded Saturday night slate featuring some of the best teams in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies bout with the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat blended into the background.
The Grizzlies coasted to a double digit victory, and a postgame confrontation way overshadowed the game itself. But the contest had several reasons to tune in, especially for those who kept a close eye on the 2024 NBA Draft.
Several standout rookies were able to get a chance in the game, for both Memphis and Philadelphia.
On the winning side were starters Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey, who have both been productive in their own right through a handful of games. Wells continued to be one of the brighter spots in the Grizzlies’ season, this time adding 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting with five rebounds and two assists in the win.
Edey added a double-double with 10 points and rebounds, as well as one assist, steal and block apiece in 22 minutes.
Through seven games, the Grizzlies’ rookie duo has been among the more productive newcomers in the league, with Wells leading the charge league-wide with 10.3 points per game.
But the Sixers had their own do-it-all newbie.
Guard Jared McCain was able to sink eight of his 16 attempts from the field, leading the bench charge with 19 total points. He also tacked on four rebounds, one assists and one steal in doing his best to keep the 76ers in it.
The 2024 draft class hasn’t gotten off to a white-hot start just yet. But players like Wells, Edey and McCain have shown some highs that they hope to one day put up on a consistent basis.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.