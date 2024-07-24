Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Adem Bona Could Have Immediate Role With Contending Squad
As the 2024 NBA Draft wrapped up, perhaps one of the biggest winners was UCLA big man Adem Bona. The rim-finishing center had a mixed projection heading into the night and ended up at No. 41 to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Quickly after the draft, the 76ers made some massive offseason moves, shaking up the league by adding multi-time All-Star Paul George to complete a big three that sees the former Clipper flanked by former MVP Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey. Not only did this move catapult the 76ers up the list of contenders, but it benefited Bona beyond just the potential victories.
As part of the offseason fallout, the 76ers lost Paul Reed to the Detriot Pistons, the backup big man became somewhat of a cult hero in Philadelphia serving as a solid backup for the often injured Embiid and making the case for more minutes.
With this move - Bona firmly grabs hold of the third big man slot for the 76ers behind just the former MVP and veteran big man Andre Drummond. With the potential load management needed for Embiid and the wear-and-tear on an aging Drummond, Nick Nurse could be forced to call on Bona plenty in his rookie season.
In the NBA Summer League, the rim-running 21-year-old averaged five points, five rebounds, a steal and two blocks per game in his eight tilts. The energy-giving man in the middle can help lift the 76ers through the finish line of the 82-game marathon in a season they hope to compete with the powerhouse Celtics.
