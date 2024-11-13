Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Continues Hot Streak
With Joel Embiid finally back in the lineup, the Philadelphia 76ers continued to fall short of finding the win column.
Against the new-look Knicks on Tuesday night, Philadelphia got a vintage Paul George performance, and its MVP back on-court, but still found itself down double-digits when the final buzzer rang.
Joel Embiid scored just 13 points on 11 shots, and the Sixers shot just 33% from beyond the arc even accounting for George’s 64%.
Still, there’s reason for optimism, largely based around the play of rookie Jared McCain.
Through just a handful of games, it seems the team has again found a diamond in the rough, as it has so many times before. Despite the loss, McCain was able to pour on 23 points on 7-for-16 shooting, adding four triples, three rebounds and two assists.
His high-level performance came just two days after a 27-point performance against Charlotte, where McCain led the team in scoring in an overtime win. Prior to that, the former Blue Devils scored 18 against the Lakers.
Suffice it to say, it seems the Sixers have another crucial piece to the puzzle. Now they just need to put everything together.
On the season, McCain is now averaging 11.5 points per game, second only to top pick Zaccharie Risacher, while shooing 8% better overall.
