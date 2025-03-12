Don't Forget About 76ers' Jared McCain
The 2024 NBA Draft was one that was maligned for its lack of talent at the top, being described by some as one of the most difficult drafts to evaluate in the last several years.
Debates raged between analysts on how the top few picks should go, with some pushing for eventual number-one pick Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), and others pushing their own ideas. As it currently stands, Stephon Castle of the Spurs has all but locked up the Rookie of the Year Award, but it may have been a more interesting race if not for the injury to star 76ers guard Jared McCain out of Duke.
Before tearing his meniscus in mid-December of 2024, McCain looked to be the steal of the draft after going 16th overall. He averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 58.9% true shooting and 1.051 points per possession.
Though not a great defender by any means, McCain was still so effective on the offensive end that he even started eight games for the 76ers in his first 23 before the injury happened. He adapted quickly to the NBA game, recording 34 points one night and 10 assists on another night as he got off to the hottest start of any rookie in the 2024 Class.
Of course, Castle deserves the award for what he's done this season, but McCain had the skillset to win NBA Rookie of the Year had he not been unlucky with his meniscus. With point guard Tyrese Maxey on the roster, McCain can be part of a highly effective offensive duo on a team that has had terrible luck with injuries to its biggest star, Joel Embiid.
If things move towards a rebuild, the 76ers will have players to build around in their back court, and could recreate something similar to what the Cavaliers do with their guards currently.
At Duke, McCain came in as an extremely highly touted prospect that was a unanimous five-star recruit. His legendary 32-point tournament performance in a loss to NC State helped to project him as a productive NBA two-guard, something that he proved early on in his professional career. He may be injured, but don't forget about Jared McCain.
