Philadelphia 76ers Select Jared McCain No. 16 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
After a disappointing season ending in another first round exit, the Philadelphia 76ers again found themselves in the middle-ground of the NBA Draft this year, hoping to land another talent that would bolster their core group.
On Wednesday, they officially took a gamble on Jared McCain of Duke.
With their newly added talent, the Sixers will look to make another run as early as next year, again rolling out the pair of former MVP Joel Embiid and budding guard Tyrese Maxey.
When it came to shining in the biggest moments last season, the 6-foot-3 guard made a name for himself. McCain was a dynamic scorer in his lone season at Duke, producing 14.3 points per game while shooting 41.4% from deep on nearly six attempts and 88.5% from the free throw line. Not only does he have a ton of upside as a prospect down the road, but he has a baseline skillset that could help a team as early as this upcoming season.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on McCain: Between the smooth jumper that features a quick release and great mechanics, along with an incredibly high IQ, McCain has a translatable archetype. While the ability to be a spot-up shooter is valuable, he also has upside as a self-creator in the midrange.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
