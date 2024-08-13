Philadelphia 76ers will Benefit From Jared McCain's Offensive Prowess
The Philadelphia 76ers are poised to be one of the NBA's top contenders this season. Already rostering former MVP Joel Embiid and high-level guard Tyrese Maxey forming a great one-two punch that led the 76ers to 47 wins in an injury-riddled season.
This summer has been kind to the City of Brotherly Love, it started at the NBA Draft where the 76ers selected Duke Guard Jared McCain with the No. 16 pick in the 2024 Draft. That was just a table-setting move for the biggest splash of the offseason when Philadelphia was able to lure Paul George away from the Los Angeles Clippers to form a championship-level roster at the top.
The 76ers have a solid rotation that projects to include Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon and Reggie Jackson in addition to McCain, George, Embiid and Maxey.
As Philly attempts to navigate a full 82 game season, which has been a difficult task for the organization that has been riddled with injuries and is now hitching their wagon to a couple injury prone veterans.
This is where the selection of McCain makes sense for the 76ers. The Duke Guard is a pro-ready prospect who is going to be able to score on and off the ball. Allowing him to shoulder the offensive load for games while giving Embiid and company a break, will help keep the team fresh.
